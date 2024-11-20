Jameis Winston is doing his part to give Cleveland Browns fans a reason to watch football games this season, posting two big outings in the last three weeks. He led the team to its best win of the year, throwing for 334 yards and three touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens at the end of October. The veteran quarterback is hoping to deliver the Dawg Pound another thrilling victory on Thursday versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Unfortunately, though, he might find himself just fighting to survive rather than spearheading a winning effort. All-Pro edge rusher TJ Watt anchors a defense that can give opposing QBs nightmares. With offensive tackle Dawand Jones suffering a season-ending injury in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Browns may struggle to protect Winston.

The former No. 1 draft pick must be focused on evading pressure and getting rid of the football quickly, or else he is going to be sore all weekend. Considering the respect Winston is showing his opponent, he is fully aware of the pain Watt can inflict.

“Yeah, he’s an amazing player,” the 30-year-old told the media, via Browns transcripts. “I was fortunate enough to play against his brother (J.J. Watt). Anytime you got a dominant edge rusher, you definitely have awareness where he is at all times. I think he just needs to continue to keep doing what he’s doing, and he’ll lead himself to the Hall of Fame.”

Browns QB Jameis Winston will have to lean on his teammates

Watt has seven and a half sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 36 combined tackles and 12 tackles for loss through 10 games. He can be an absolute menace to handle, forcing coaches to design a game plan built around containing him. Winston is confident his offensive line can limit Watt's effectiveness, though. Furthermore, he believes beating the AFC North leaders will entail more than just slowing down the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year.

“I think anytime you’re in the pocket, you got to have a high awareness of where he is, and he does it really well,” the 2015 Pro Bowl selection said. “So, I like Jack Conklin. I think he’s going to do a great job against him. So we’re going to be working together to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. T.J. Watt is an amazing player, but the Cleveland Browns have to beat the Steelers.”

Jameis Winston had solid protection when he amassed 395 passing yards and two touchdowns versus the Saints, but there figures to be more challenges in the trenches when Pittsburgh comes into Huntington Bank Field. He will need everyone behind him, including the Dawg Pound, to stun the NFL world once again.