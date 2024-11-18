The Cleveland Browns faced the New Orleans Saints in Week 11, losing in blowout fashion, 35-14. However, as if the loss itself wasn't bad enough, the Browns saw one of their young offensive starters go down with a season-ending injury.

It was confirmed after the game by head coach Kevin Stefanski that left tackle Dawand Jones, a budding star, will miss the rest of the season after fracturing his leg, requiring surgery, via Zac Jackson of the Athletic.

Jones was carted off the field after his ankle was rolled up on by teammate Wyatt Teller. He was then placed in an air cast and was seen telling team doctors, “It’s broken.” Ultimately, he wasn't far off.

In addition to having no Jones for the rest of the season, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. has also been dealing with a lingering knee injury and was inactive against the Saints. His status going forward will be very important. Germain Ifedi would be next in line to start if Wills isn't able to go, though.

Browns 2024 disaster won't stop anytime soon

Coming into 2024, the Browns had high hopes that they could not only compete for a playoff spot, but the AFC North as well. However, that has simply not been the case and at 2-8, it's more likely they will have a top five or 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft than they will make the playoffs.

It started with the quarterback situation. Deshaun Watson began the season under center, but struggled mightily until his season ended due to a torn Achilles. Since then, it's been the Jameis Winston show. Winston hasn't been able to do much outside of a surprise victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

They've also dealt with a string of injuries over the course of the season, now including Jones. Star wide receiver Amari Cooper even got shipped out midseason. The move hinted at the possibility the Browns were giving up, not expecting to make the postseason anymore.

They aren't mathematically eliminated yet. However, it doesn't look like the 2024 season will get any better.