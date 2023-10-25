The Cleveland Browns are coming off back-to-back wins, both of which came stunningly. However, not all is well in Cleveland. The Browns are missing another two key pieces in practice so far this week. RB Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt both did not participate in practice today, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Browns are in good shape at the moment sitting at 4-2, but injuries could be a major setback for them going forward. Ford and Hunt are a major part of Cleveland's offensive attack. The two backs combined for 105 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Browns 39-38 victory over the Colts. Backup QB PJ Walker has done just enough for the Browns to sneak by with two victories. If Cleveland's top two backs are unable to play Sunday, Cleveland could be in trouble.

If Ford and Brown both don't suit up on Sunday, Cleveland can still have faith in their defense. The Browns have allowed the least amount of yards per game to their opponents so far this season with just 243 per game. They're also top ten in points allowed per game with 19.2. If Cleveland's defense can maintain the pressure they've put on opposing teams, they'll be able to compete in any game.

While Hunt and Ford being sidelined for practice on Wednesday is certainly a concern, there's still time for both players to recover for Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks. With Deshaun Watson out yet again for Week 7, the run game will be crucial for Cleveland. It will be worth monitoring whether or not either, or both RBs will be able to play in a big matchup on Sunday.

The Browns face the Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.