As Deshaun Watson continues to experience discomfort in his throwing shoulder, the Cleveland Browns made a roster move regarding his backup on Wednesday. The Browns signed PJ Walker to their active roster after his three elevations from the practice squad expired, according to Ian Rapoport.

Cleveland subsequently named Walker its starting quarterback for Sunday's Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks after Watson missed the first practice of the week, according to Adam Schefter.

Watson started last week's game after missing the previous two games. He played 12 offensive snaps, throwing five passes for one completion and an interception before being replaced by Walker. The fourth-year QB led the Browns to a second consecutive victory as Cleveland improved to 4-2. The Browns scored 39 points in the win, the most they've scored in a regular season game since Week 9 of 2021.

Walker signed with the Browns practice squad in late August after spending the summer with the Chicago Bears. He started seven games for the Carolina Panthers over the previous three seasons.

Cleveland initially had Walker backup rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Week 4, but the UCLA product did not play well in his NFL debut. Cleveland is 2-0 with Walker under center, though he hasn’t done a ton to contribute to those victories. Walker has yet to throw or rush for a touchdown and tossed three interceptions in the two games, posting a 48.2 passer rating.

PJ Walker may be tasked with throwing the ball more this week as the Browns are really banged up in the backfield. Perhaps earning a full contract will motivate Walker to have his best game yet for Cleveland as it mulls the future of Deshaun Watson.