On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns improved their record on the 2023 season to an impressive 4-2 with a narrow road win over the Indianapolis Colts. The game was a back-and-forth affair, with the Colts holding a 38-33 lead late in the contest before a late touchdown from Cleveland's Kareem Hunt sealed the win for the Browns.

After the game, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski was fired up as he addressed his team in the victorious locker room.

“You know what I saw? You know what that one took?” It took guts,” said Stefanski, per the Browns' official account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “60 minutes… that s— is hard. Give me that game ball. Talk about guts. The old man was on one leg, and he was not going to be denied on that last play. Kareem Hunt, where are you?”

Stefanski then handed the football to Hunt, who was cheered on by his teammates.

The coach would go on to give out more game balls to various other heroes of the game for Cleveland.

The Browns played most of this contest without the services of quarterback Deshaun Watson, who left the game early after taking a hard hit and was kept out from there. Instead, it was back up Phillip Walker who stepped in, throwing for 178 yards and leading the final drive down the field, which was aided by multiple controversial penalty calls on the Colts' defense.

Whatever the means, Stefanski and the Browns are clearly happy to have escaped Indianapolis with a victory.