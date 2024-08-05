The Cleveland Browns have dealt with injuries to several of their key players and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was one of them after being sidelined throughout minicamp and the first week of training camp due to an undisclosed injury. Jeudy is now back into the fold, and it looked like he was out there practicing with Deshaun Watson this entire time after his first session with the team on Aug. 4.

Jeudy told reporters that even though he wasn't out there on the field physically, he was still going through the motions mentally to help him stay ready.

“I got a lot of mental reps when I wasn't practicing,” Jeudy said at practice. “The mental reps, I feel like, were extremely important and extremely helpful. So when I get out there, I'm going to be right where I left off.”



Jeudy proved that he hadn't lost a step during a 7-on-7 drill when Watson threw him a pass on an in-breaking route. They connected again during an 11-on-11 drill, for a 40-yard completion where Jeudy used a double move to get open.

Jerry Jeudy will be an important part of the Cleveland Browns offense

The Cleveland Browns traded for Jerry Jeudy in the offseason and then signed him to a three-year extension worth $58 million. Throughout his career, Jeudy has not had much stability when it came to quarterbacks, playing with several in his time with the Denver Broncos. Jeudy will now be playing with arguably the best quarterback of his career, and he knows what Watson brings to the table.

“It's nice how accurate he is,” Jeudy said before practice. “Deshaun throw a nice ball. So seeing him out there, I've been watching Deshaun since he was in college, he always threw a nice ball. I seen it in person is even more tremendous. So I'm excited to see what we do this year.”

Jeudy has not had a 1,000-yard season in his four years in the league, but there's a good chance that he could make that happen with Watson throwing it to him. Last season, Jeudy finished with 54 receptions, 758 yards, and two touchdowns. He'll be fighting for receptions, with Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore slated to make a lot of plays like they've always done in their career.

The Browns will have one of the best-receiving cores going into the season, and that will do wonders for them in a competitive AFC North where each team has the chance to make the playoffs. With Jeudy already seeming to have chemistry with Watson on his first full day of practice, it could be a scary sight for teams as they're only going to get better with time.

After making the playoffs last year, the Browns have the team to go once again this season.