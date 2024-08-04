Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns received a major injury scare when running back D'Onta Foreman was rushed to the hospital with a neck injury sustained during training camp. Foreman reportedly returned to the team before the end of the day Thursday, per Josh Alper of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk, a great sign for the Browns star after such a concerning injury scare.

Still, Cleveland hasn't provided much more in the way of updates in the days since, but it has been confirmed by head coach Kevin Stefanski that Foreman did not suffer a concussion, per Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette on X, formerly Twitter.

Stefanski also (sort of) updated the status of Elijah Moore after his own injury scare this past week.

“Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t specify if Elijah Moore has concussion but said he’s working through protocol,” reported Petrak.

Later in the day on Thursday, Stefanski had spoken on Foreman's improving condition and also extended gratitude to the Browns' medical staff for their quick work.

“You know, obviously very, very scary,” said the Browns coach, per Alper. “And credit to our medical staff, you’re always being cautious there, and they followed protocols and made sure that he got great treatment right there. Saw him yesterday when he got back, was tired, so he’s getting plenty of rest, but scary. And thank God he’s OK.”

A scary injury

Any time a player has to be rushed to the hospital from a game or practice, it obviously signals something very serious that should be treated with much precaution, and it's understandably unclear at this point what Foreman's status is as it pertains to a return to the field for the Browns.

The Browns of course are no strangers to injuries at the running back position, as last year, star running back Nick Chubb–who is considered to be one of the best in the league at his position–went down with a frightening leg injury during a game vs the Pittsburgh Steelers and was forced to miss the rest of the season as a result. Chubb is still working his way from that ailment in the hopes of appearing for Cleveland in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Last season was somewhat of a roller coaster for the Browns, as the team also saw starting quarterback Deshaun Watson go down with injury, which thrust veteran and Super Bowl winning quarterback Joe Flacco into the starting role. Flacco briefly captured the hearts and minds of America with a brilliant stretch of games but quickly fizzled out, along with his Browns teammates, in their first round playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

In any case, next season will get underway in just over a month.