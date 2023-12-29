Browns QB Joe Flacco just keeps throwing touchdowns.

The Joe Flacco Comeback Tour is one of the most improbable stories of the 2023 NFL season. After looking washed with the New York Jets last season, it seemed as if the Super Bowl champion's career was over. But since joining the Cleveland Browns in November, Flacco has taken the NFL world by storm once again.

The latest chapter in Flacco's story was a monster performance against his former team, the Jets, on Thursday Night Football to clinch a playoff berth for the Browns. The 38-year-old (he'll be 39 in a few weeks) tossed three touchdown passes in the 37-20 win and threw for 309 yards agains a stout Jets defense despite Amari Cooper not playing. With those three touchdown passes, Flacco now has 13 touchdown passes on the season in just five games, which is more than three teams have all season, per Ari Meirov.

Flacco has more touchdown passes this season than the Pittsburgh Steelers (12), Tennessee Titans (12) and, of course, the Jets (11). Flacco has also matched the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers. Making things even funnier, Flacco only had 14 touchdown passes over his Jets tenure, which spanned three seasons, 12 total games and nine starts.

In addition to those 13 touchdown passes, Flacco has a whopping 1,616 passing yards, good for over 323 yards per game. He does also have eight interceptions, but that hasn't burned the Browns yet.

Joe Flacco's Browns Renaissance

The Browns have an elite defense, but the quarterback position was a mess this season before Joe Flacco came along. Deshaun Watson was a roller coaster before going down for the year with a shoulder injury. P.J. Walker and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson have also seen time under center.

But it has been Flacco leading the way down the stretch of the season. He's now 4-1 as the starter to get Cleveland to 11-5 on the season. The Browns are somehow still alive to win the AFC North and the AFC's No. 1 overall seed, spots both currently held by the rival Baltimore Ravens.

No matter how this ends, this has been an incredible story.