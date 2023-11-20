The Browns have officially signed Joe Flacco to the practice squad and expectations are he'll join the active roster with Deshaun Watson out.

The Cleveland Browns have finally found the backup quarterback they need now that Deshaun Watson is out for the season. After talking with Joe Flacco throughout the week, the front office will officially sign him to the practice.

However, it is expected that Flacco will join the active roster as soon as possible, per Adam Schefter and Field Yates. The Browns will have Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Joe Flacco at quarterback moving forward.

“Former Ravens' QB and Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco is signing with the Cleveland Browns' practice squad, per me and Field Yates. It is expected that Flacco will get promoted to [the] active roster. Flacco will give the Browns added QB depth in light of Deshaun Watson’s season-ending shoulder injury.”

Dorian Thompson-Robinson filled in as the starter on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It wasn't an amazing performance, but he got the job done. The Browns' rookie quarterback finished the day with 165 passing yards, and one interception. He also rushed for 20 yards.

Having Joe Flacco on the roster is only going to be good for the Browns. It appears he's willingly taking on a backup role with a chance to start if Thompson-Robinson gets hurt or plays poorly. At the very least, the rookie quarterback will have a seasoned-veteran in Flacco coaching him up. If anything, Dorian Thompson-Robinson will receive an extra boost in coaching for his development.

Deshaun Watson is out for the entire season and won't be returning due to a shoulder injury. So, it only makes sense for the Browns to bring someone in like Flacco.