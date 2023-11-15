Deshaun Watson is out for the rest of the Browns season, so Andrew Berry revealed what the plan is at quarterback moving forward

The Cleveland Browns were riding high after their Week 10 comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, the good times didn't last long, as it was revealed on Wednesday morning that quarterback Deshaun Watson had been forced to undergo season-ending surgery on a shoulder injury he suffered in their win over the Ravens, which has seemingly crushed the Browns Super Bowl hopes for this season.

This isn't the first time Watson has been forced to miss time this season, so the Browns know what they have behind him on the depth chart in P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. While general manager Andrew Berry said that the Browns will look to add a third quarterback to shore up their depth chart, their plan is to start either Walker or Thompson-Robinson moving forward.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Browns will add a third QB but GM Andrew Berry repeats that Cleveland’s focus is with the current quarterbacks on its roster, PJ Walker and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.”

Who will start in place of Deshaun Watson for the Browns?

Walker has started two games in place of Watson this season, and it initially seemed like he would be the obvious choice to fill in for Cleveland throughout the remainder of the season. However, the Browns remain high on Thompson-Robinson, even though his lone start against the Ravens was a disaster. In fact, it sounds like the Browns may turn to Thompson-Robinson over Walker now that Watson is out for the remainder of the season.

Via Jake Trotter:

“PJ Walker is Cleveland’s backup QB. But don’t be surprised if the Browns give rookie Dorian Thomson-Robinson another shot now Watson is out for the year.”

Walker hasn't been overly impressive when filling in for Watson, even though he did lead them to big wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts. Thompson-Robinson was dealt a very tough hand going up against a tough Ravens defense, and he could be afforded another shot to prove himself now that the Browns playoff hopes are seemingly down the drain. Walker may still be the initial choice to replace Watson, but don't be surprised if Thompson-Robinson sees the field at some point as well.