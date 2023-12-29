It was a scary scene for Browns' Elijah Moore

The term “revenge game” is admittedly a bit trite these days, but it seemed appropriate to coin for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore's meeting with his former team, the New York Jets. He was giving them all they can handle in the first half before suffering a scary head injury at the end of the second quarter.

Moore took a hard hit from Pro Bowl linebacker CJ Mosley and then appeared to undergo involuntary movements, which Dr. Evan Jeffries says are a result of a “brain injury.” It was an extremely difficult scene to watch. Thankfully, Moore did get back on his feet and eventually made his way to the blue medical tent for further evaluation. Needless to say, he was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion, per Michael Fabianio of Sports Illustrated.

Moore finishes the night with five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown- which came from a beautiful link-up with quarterback Joe Flacco about five minutes before he sustained the injury. Things got a little dicey with the Jets last season, so this might have been especially fulfilling for the 23-year-old.

His productive outing is likely going to help the Browns 10-5) book a postseason berth, with the team up by double-digits in the fourth quarter. Joe Flacco is having a historic night for the franchise (303 passing yards and three touchdowns), and Jerome Ford is doing damage on the ground and in the air (two scores).

It figures to be a momentous victory, and Elijah Moore has his fingerprints all over it. The most important thing, however, is obviously his health.