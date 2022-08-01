Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski showed his support to Deshaun Watson after the quarterback was handed a six-game suspension for the sexual misconduct allegations thrown at him.

While Stefanski refused to comment on the suspension itself, he shared how Watson is working hard to become a better version of himself moving forward.

“I think all along we have been very consistent. We did a lot of work on Deshaun the person. He’s working to be the best version of himself and he’s committed to that,” Kevin Stefanski said, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

“I’ll let Deshaun at some point speak for himself.”

During the whole process of deciding Deshaun Watson’s punishment, there were talks about how the Browns QB could be suspended indefinitely or at least for the whole 2022 season. With that said, the six-game slap is a way better scenario for the signal-caller and his new team.

For what it’s worth, though, it has been reported that Watson and his camp are “displeased” with the ruling and still maintain that there should have been no punishment for him. Meanwhile, the NFL said they will be reviewing the ruling before deciding on the next steps that they will take. Both sides can still appeal the decision, albeit with only three days to do so.

It remains to be seen what happens next, but at least Kevin Stefanski and the Browns have been given some clarity. With that, they can begin preparations for 2022 and decide on the backup for Watson should the suspension stand.