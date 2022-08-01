NFL issues official statement on Deshaun Watson suspension ruling

The NFL released an official statement on the Deshaun Watson suspension ruling. NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared the ruling which hinted at a potential appeal of the Cleveland Browns’ QB’s suspension.

“We thank Judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent disciplinary officer, for her review of the voluminous record and attention during a three-day hearing that resulted in her finding multiple violations of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy by Deshaun Watson. We appreciate Judge Robinson’s diligence and professionalism throughout this process.”

“Pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NFL or the NFLPA on behalf of Watson may appeal the decision within three days. In light of her findings, the league is reviewing Judge Robinson’s imposition of a six-game suspension and will make a determination on next steps.”

The league begins by thanking Judge Sue L. Robinson, who was in charge of issuing the verdict. It continues by stating either the NFL or NFLPA (NFL Players Association) can issue an appeal within the next three days. The NFL concludes by saying it will review the 6-game suspension decision and then decide whether or not to appeal.

Deshaun Watson also may appeal. He is reportedly unhappy about the decision and believes he should have received no suspension.

So there is a scenario where both the NFL and Watson appeal suspensions. In other words, this chaos could be far from over. For now, Deshaun Watson has been hit with a 6-game suspension. But that is subject to change based on appeals.

The Browns are now preparing to open the season without their primary QB.