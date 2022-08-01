Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision

Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” with the ruling.

Anderson shared the following Tweet in reference to Watson’s reaction to the suspension decision.

“While Sue Robinson’s 6-game suspension falls notably short of the indefinite suspension of at least 1-year that the NFL was seeking, I’m told Deshaun Watson’s counsel & reps are currently displeased with the ruling. Watson’s side still firmly maintain it should have been 0 games.”

While Sue Robinson's 6-game suspension falls notably short of the indefinite suspension of at least 1-year that the NFL was seeking, I'm told Deshaun Watson's counsel & reps are currently displeased with the ruling. Watson's side still firmly maintain it should have been 0 games. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 1, 2022

Deshaun Watson’s reaction is surprising. Many believed that he would miss no less than a year. Others even felt that his career could be over. So receiving only 6 games should be considered a win for the Browns QB. But he obviously feels as if he is completely innocent and shouldn’t receive any form of punishment.

Based on Anderson’s report, it seems likely that Watson will appeal the punishment. However, the NFL may do the same. It is possible that the league feels he should have received a lengthier suspension.

Yes, the Deshaun Watson suspension decision was finally announced. But that doesn’t mean this fiasco is over. Potential appeals could force this to drag on for the foreseeable future. There is a small possibility Watson even suits up for Game 1 of the season if his potential appeal isn’t settled by Week 1.