With backup quarterback Josh Dobbs headed to the Arizona Cardinals, the Cleveland Browns have decided to pivot on a prior QB decision they had planned to make before agreeing to the trade.

The organization is going to retain Kellen Mond, despite putting him on waivers on Thursday morning, hours before working out a deal with Arizona, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. The 24-year-old out of Texas A&M is learning just how quickly life in the NFL can fluctuate. He maintains a roster spot for the time being.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The makeup of the team's quarterback room now consists of Deshaun Watson as the obvious starter, rookie standout Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the official new backup and Mond as the third-stringer. The former third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings has thrown for 297 yards with three touchdowns and one interception through the Hall of Fame Game and two weeks of preseason play.

While he can breathe a sigh of relief after this unexpected turn in fortune, Kellen Mond is still going to be under some pressure the rest of training camp. A fair showing in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs could lock down his spot on the depth chart. With just three NFL career pass attempts to his name, there unfortunately might not be many more opportunities for him to stick at this level.

There is no reason for Mond to ponder that possibility right now, though. He has been given a huge second chance from the Browns. While fans are already looking ahead to the regular season, it will be interesting to see how the young quarterback responds to this whirlwind day.