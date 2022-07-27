Browns star Myles Garrett breaks silence on TJ Watt winning DPOY over him

The Cleveland Browns are hoping for a big season pending Deshaun Watson’s suspension. Regardless, the remainder of the roster is stacked and the franchise is in good shape for years to come. However, Myles Garrett has high hopes for the upcoming season and finally breaks his silence on TJ Watt winning the Defensive Player of the Year award over him.

According to Cleveland Dot Com, Garrett had nothing but nice things to say about the Pittsburgh Steelers superstar. It’s nice to see some friendly competition between the two, as both Myles Garrett and TJ Watt are some of the best pass rushers in the league right now. Even so, the Browns star is likely hoping to take home the DPOY in the 2022 season.

Myles Garrett wants to be the first person in @EAMaddenNFL history to be rated a 100 overall. #Browns pic.twitter.com/yVV9CuOG60 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) July 27, 2022

He has his work cut out for him though, as plenty of defensive superstars will be in contention. Micah Parsons was in the running last year as a rookie and aims to take the trophy home as well. Additionally, you can never count out Aaron Donald, as the LA Rams superstar returns for at least one more year. It should be a fun season, as Myles Garrett aims to lead the Browns’ defense.

It’ll be an interesting season for Cleveland. Considering Deshaun Watson is likely to miss a large chunk of playing time (potentially all 17 games), the Browns will need everyone else to step up. Luckily for them, the front office has constructed a legitimate defense for the Browns to rely on.

Additionally, the run game should be featured throughout the season, which means Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are in line for big years as well. Even so, keep an eye on Myles Garrett as he plans to win the DPOY for the Browns in the 2022 NFL season.