Myles Garrett gets brutally honest on dealing with Deshaun Watson uncertainty at camp

The Cleveland Browns are hopeful for a strong 2022 season. However, there are plenty of question marks given quarterback Deshaun Watson’s uncertainty. He is expected to receive a suspension but is unclear how long it will be. Superstar defensive end Myles Garrett has emerged as a team leader for Cleveland. The Browns’ lockdown defender commented on dealing with Watson’s uncertainty at training camp, per Browns writer Scott Petrak.

“You move as if he will be, or won’t be,” Garret said. “You don’t really keep it in your mind like that. I mean, he’s on the field with us right now. He will be on the field with us throughout the preseason, training, and working out. He’s going to be in the weight room, he’s going to be interacting with us. He’s going to be with us for all intents and purposes. Just keep on moving how they have been… just keep on working out, keep on doing their best. I feel like once we get to the season, it will all work itself out.”

Myles Garrett wants everyone to remain focused on the task at hand. Obviously, Deshaun Watson has dominated news headlines during the offseason. Everybody wants to know when his suspension is going to be announced. But Garrett is correct in his statement. Everything will work itself out in the long run.

The Browns have dealt with a number of off the field distractions this offseason. Watson is at the top of the list, but the Baker Mayfield drama and ultimate trade were oft-discussed topics as well. But sure enough, that all worked itself out.