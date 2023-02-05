For the Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett and the rest of the participants, the 2023 Pro Bowl games were expected to be a light-hearted event used to recognize the NFL’s best talent. There wasn’t any actual tackle football played. But Garrett still limped away with a worrisome injury.

Garrett suffered a dislocated toe, per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. X-rays on the dislocation came back negative. Garrett’s toe injury came after competing in the new gridiron gauntlet skills challenge.

Probably not what Cleveland wants to see. Myles Garrett limping off. pic.twitter.com/3lprj1kOpw — Darren Carr (@DCarr75) February 5, 2023

Myles Garrett was making the fourth Pro Bowl appearance of his six-year career. It was his third-straight nomination. To get there, Garrett racked up 60 tackles -18 for a loss – 26 quarterback hits and 16 sacks this past season. He tied for the second-most sacks in the NFL.

Garrett has been a defensive dynamo for the Browns since being selected first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Alongside his four Pro Bowl appearances, he has also been an All-Pro twice. For his entire career, Garrett has made 263 tackles – 77 for a loss – 142 quarterback hits and 74.5 sacks. He has third third-most sacks in Browns’ history.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, Garrett couldn’t carry the Browns’ defense by himself this past season. The Browns ranked 14th in total defense, allowing 331.2 yards per game.

With the X-rays coming back negative, the Browns hope that Garrett avoided major injury. He’ll be a key part of the team’s success next season. Still, it isn’t often you see a player get injured at the Pro Bowl.

It seems even less likely to suffer a dislocated toe when there is no tackling involved.