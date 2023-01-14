Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has been on the headlines as of late following his controversial comments on Myles Garrett, and it looks like the issue isn’t going to end any time soon.

For those who missed it, Clowney landed on hot water after he told Mary Kay Caboot of Cleveland.com that he is “95 percent sure” he won’t be back next season. He then went on to share that there seems to be preferential treatment towards Garrett, with the Browns wanting the 29-year-old to excel at the expense of him.

Clowney has since apologized for what he said and claimed that his statement was “taken out of context” and “completely misrepresented.” He shared that he has also reached out to Garrett to say sorry and explain his side of the story.

In a strong rebuttal, however, Cleveland.com issued a response to Clowney’s claim that what he said was taken out of context and misconstrued, pointing out that the reporter published the DE’s statement exactly the way he said it.

“Jadeveon Clowney’s comments last week in his one-on-one interview with Mary Kay were quoted verbatim and were an exact and accurate representation of what he said,” Cleveland.com sports manager David Campbell said.

“In fact, the key points of Clowney’s complaints were later corroborated by other Browns players and coaches. The context really could not have been any fuller.”

Meanwhile, Cabot herself shared that Clowney approved her writing and publishing everything the Browns star said.

“During the interview, he expressed his unhappiness with being given tougher matchups at various points during the season and stated he only played third downs against Baltimore because of it. His own defensive line coach, Chris Kiffin, confirmed this during a media session last week. The story accurately represented his feelings and I did not take him out of context in any way, shape or form,” Cabot added.

It remains to be seen what Jadeveon Clowney has to say about the issue, though he might want to point out what part of his statement was misrepresented to clarify his stance.