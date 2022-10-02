Myles Garrett gets mixed bag of updates for Browns’ Week 5 and beyond after car crash

The Cleveland Browns fanbase was mortified when news broke out that star edge rusher Myles Garrett got in a car accident. The details of the said car accident was horrific, but thankfully, Garrett did not suffer life-threatening injuries. Out of an abundance of caution, the team decided to rule their star out for Week 4.

So, what’s the outlook for Myles Garrett in the Browns’ next few games? Well, according to reports, the team expects the edge rusher to be available to play for the upcoming weeks. However, that doesn’t mean that Garrett will be at 100%, as sources say that his shoulder might affect him for the next month. (via Ian Rapoport, Adam Schefter)

“Garrett could return to the Browns as early as next week against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he is expected to feel the effects of the shoulder injury for up to a month, according to the source.”

The Browns are already dealing with the absence of star quarterback Deshaun Watson due to his suspension. Had the team lost Garrett for a significant time, it would’ve spelled doom on their season. Thankfully, the star edge rusher suffered a minor injury compared to the damage his car took in the accident.

Cleveland will be facing off against an Atlanta Falcons team looking to get on track again this season. The goal for the Browns this season is to buy time for Watson to return from his suspension and get as many wins as possible. If all goes well, this team could be heading to the playoffs as a dark-horse team that can play spoiler.