The Cleveland Browns aren't having their best day so far against the Kansas City Chiefs, as the AFC leaders have built a comfortable 21-0 lead in the third quarter. The margin could be even worse if Harrison Butker hadn't missed a 29-yard field goal just before halftime.

Things nearly went from and to worse for the Browns in the second quarter when star defensive end Myles Garrett threw his helmet down and went to the ground holding his face, clearly in a lot of pain.

Garrett went straight to the locker room after the injury, which the Browns later said was an eye injury. Garrett was originally questionable to return, but the Browns' equipment staff put a visor on his helmet and he was back on the field before halftime.

Garrett has fallen out of the race for Defensive Player of the Year this season as the Browns have continued to lose game after game. Cleveland now sits at 3-10 on the season and is at risk of picking up its 11th loss if it doesn't turn things around quickly on Sunday.

Garrett is still having a stellar statistical season. Entering Sunday's game, he had 35 total tackles, 11 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. Garrett has also forced three fumbles and recovered one, so his impact has been felt week in and week out despite dealing with injuries to both of his feet earlier in the season. However, the Browns haven't been competitive enough as a team or strong enough as a defensive unit for Garrett to earn DPOY talk.

Despite that, the Browns will be happy to have Garrett back on the field as they look to get a few more wins this year to build some confidence going into the offseason. Garrett will also want that All-Pro nod as one of the top edge rushers in football, and he should comfortably have one of those spots locked up as long as he keeps up hi production over the final month of the year.