The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the NFL's most intense rivalries, and the matchup in Week 12 added another layer of intrigue. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett made waves after Cleveland's 24-19 victory by boldly declaring himself the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year (D.P.O.Y.) in 2024, reigniting his competitive rivalry with Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt.

The Steelers, meanwhile, are focused on bigger goals. 8-3, they remain in playoff contention, and Watt, who has 13 sacks on the season, prioritizes team success. “He’s a fantastic player,” Watt said of Garrett. “But that’s not what I’m focused on this year.” The Browns and Steelers will meet again on December 8, giving Watt and Garrett another opportunity to make their cases on the field. Until then, the debate over who reigns supreme among NFL defenders will continue to simmer.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Garrett didn’t mince words about his standing among NFL defenders. “I’m number one,” Garrett proclaimed. “That’s from defender one, edge one, Defensive Player of the Year. I’m the guy. So that runs through me… Nobody [is] being schemed against like I am.” Garrett backed up his words with a dominant performance, recording five tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble—his second consecutive game with three sacks.

TJ Watt wants a Steelers Super Bowl victory over DPOY

While Garrett celebrated his dominance, Watt responded with a more team-oriented focus. Watt shrugged off the chatter when asked if Garrett’s comments had bothered him. “I’m worried about the Pittsburgh Steelers being the best team at the best time,” Watt said during Friday’s media availability. “It’s all about the Pittsburgh Steelers and winning as many games as we can in the right moments.”

This rivalry isn’t new. Both players have been competing for supremacy as two of the league’s premier edge rushers, with accolades to match. Garrett won D.P.O.Y. in 2023, a season in which Watt skipped the NFL Honors ceremony where Garrett received the award. Ahead of Thursday’s game, Garrett quipped that he expected an apology from Watt for the snub, saying, “I’ve never complained about the trophy being at my house, and vice versa. He shouldn’t be feeling two ways about it going to me.”

Despite the Browns' disappointing 3-8 record, Garrett’s standout performances have cemented his reputation as one of the league’s elite defenders. The Week 12 win gave him a chance to not only boost Cleveland’s morale but also assert his claim to this season’s D.P.O.Y. race. “You can throw that out the window, I’m going to find a way,” Garrett declared, speaking to the level of attention he draws from opposing offenses.