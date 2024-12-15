As the Cleveland Browns get ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 head coach Kevin Stefanski made the unusual move of benching starting kicker Dustin Hopkins and going with a backup just over an hour before kickoff.

“The Browns have made a kicking change for today's game against the Chiefs. Dustin Hopkins is inactive, and Riley Patterson will handle the kicking duties,” The 33rd Team's Ari Mierov reported on Sunday. “Hopkins has converted just 16 of 25 field goals and 16 of 18 extra points.”

While the move does seem warranted with those stats, it's the timing that raises an eyebrow, Patterson last kicked for the Jets in Week 9. He was 3-of-3 on extra points in that game.

With the way Kansas City has been winning this season, it stands to reason that they will pull out another lucky W in the Browns-Chiefs tilt thanks to a Patterson missed field goal or extra point.