The Cleveland Browns' 27-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers could mark the final time Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith share a field together. Smith has been the subject of trade rumors, some saying a deal is imminent.

While Garrett knows Smith gives the Browns a stronger offense line, he isn't working in the front office. He plans to let them do their thing, while he tries to get Cleveland back on track, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

“I got no idea,” Garrett said. “I focus on my job here and getting this team out of the hole we're in.”

Following Deshaun Watson's injury and the trade of Amari Cooper, the Browns didn't have much of a path to the playoffs. Dropping to 2-7, more trades only seem inevitable. If/when those deals come to fruition, Smith is arguably the best trade candidate Cleveland has remaining.

Heading into Week 9, Smith had racked up 22 tackles, six quarterback hits and five sacks. The defensive lineman has been named to the Pro Bowl three times in his career, making 320 tackles, 162 quarterback hits and 65 sacks over 10 years. Smith would undoubtedly bolster any defense in the NFL.

As for the Browns, Myles Garrett is losing weapons around him by the day. He is doing his part, having made 18 tackles, 10 quarterback hits and four sacks entering the week. He recorded another three sacks against the Chargers. But while Garrett is the defending Defensive Player of the Year, he can't do it alone.

If anything, Garrett can block out the noise. A Za'Darius Smith trade will happen if Browns ownership deems it so. Based on their current record and franchise standing, there isn't much from stopping them. Assuming he joins a Super Bowl contender, Smith will go from the bottom of the league right back to the top. Garrett will continue digging upwards.