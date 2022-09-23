Football is a game filled with nuance and strategy. With the evolution of modern offenses, defenses are scrambling to think of ways to counter their opponents. So when Myles Garrett talked about the Cleveland Browns’ defensive game-plan, fans were expecting some form of intricate game-plan. Instead, we got something a little more light-hearted.

After the Browns’ thrilling win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Myles Garrett was asked about the defensive players-only meeting they held. The star edge rusher then replied that the players talked about important things… such as “pretty girls and fast cars”. (via Mary Kay Cabot)

Whatever it was that the Browns talked about, it certainly worked in Week 3. Granted, they played a Steelers team that is struggling on offense in the last two weeks and is without star edge rusher TJ Watt. Still, sans a 14-point point second quarter, Myles Garrett and the Cleveland defense locked down their opponents to just one field goal. It was an impressive outing for the squad.

As for the Browns offense, well, they finally had their breakout moment of the season. Jacoby Brissett helped lead the squad to victory, having his best game as a starter so far. Amari Cooper also had his best game as a Brown, going for 100 yards and one touchdown. It was a great victory over a hated division rival.

The Browns will need more wins like this in the next few weeks. With Deshaun Watson suspended until Week 11 at the very least, Cleveland needs to come up with wins to be relevant come January. If they falter at any point… well, this season may as well go down the drain.