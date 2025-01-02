The 2024 season has not gone the Cleveland Browns way, but that hasn't stopped superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett from turning in another dominant campaign. And if you ask his head coach Kevin Stefanski, he believes it should result in Garrett winning his second straight Defensive Player of the Year award.

Garrett has not let playing for the Browns stop him from inflicting pain on opposing quarterbacks. He has a league-leading 14 sacks and 21 tackles for a loss through 16 games, with the latter figure already being a career-high for him. While voters may favor another candidate considering how Garrett just won the award in 2023, Stefanski sees no reason why he can't win the award again this year.

“Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on Myles Garrett's DPOY candidacy: ‘I don't see how he's not the best defensive player in the league this year,'” Ari Meirov shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Myles Garrett looking to win second straight Defensive Player of the Year

Garrett put together his best body of work in 2023, but he's arguably managed to surpass what he achieved last season in 2024. Even with one game left to go on the year, he's already matched his sack total from last season, while racking up more tackles and tackles for loss. T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers is probably Garrett's top competition, but he's also receiving a lot more help than Garrett by playing along a stronger defensive line.

It may be tough for Garrett to win voters over since they typically don't like to pick a repeat winner, unless they do something very special. Garrett may just be doing that, though, and while pretty much everyone on the Browns has nothing left to play for in Week 18, that won't be true for Garrett, as he will be trying to solidify his case to win his second straight DPOY award.