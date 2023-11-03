Watson told reporters on Thursday that he was unsure if he was going to play as he battles a shoulder injury, but he'll start for the Browns on Sunday.

The Deshaun Watson injury saga took its latest turn on Friday when the Cleveland Browns quarterback took all the first-team reps on offense during the media portion of practice, an indication he's likely to start on Sunday, according to Mary Kay Cabot.

The Browns confirmed as much shortly after Cabot's report, making the QB's return official as he was tabbed the starter for Cleveland's Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals, via Tom Pelissero.

Watson told reporters on Thursday that he was unsure if he was going to play as he battles a shoulder injury. He missed three of the last four games and essentially missed the entire month of October after playing only 12 offensive snaps in his lone game of the month. The Browns have been almost mysterious about the injury and Watson's recovery has taken some questionable turns.

Through the uncertainty regarding Watson's ability to play this season, the Browns have managed to stay afloat in the AFC playoff picture. At 4-3, Cleveland is right in the hunt and has some key divisional games coming up. Having Watson healthy for those games could be huge for the Browns.

When on the field Watson looked a shell of himself. His 80.9 passer rating is ranked 27th in the league and he has yet to throw for over 300 yards in a game with the Browns. Even if he's healthy enough to play, will he be confident enough to throw the deep ball?

The Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and paid him the most guaranteed money ever to be their franchise quarterback. He has yet to repay them, but he can start with a solid comeback performance this Sunday.