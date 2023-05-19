The NFL world lost an absolute legend when it was announced that Hall of Fame Cleveland Browns RB Jim Brown passed away at the age of 87.

Brown will be remembered as one of the best players of all time and even help the NFL rushing yards record for a long time before Walter Payton topped it. The NFL world immediately reacted to the news, and this is a tough loss for somebody that was always regarded as one of the best in the game.

ESPN Cleveland responded with a video and put the caption as “The Greatest RB Ever.” To be honest, it’s hard to disagree with that statement.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell penned a statement following the news of Brown’s passing:

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Monique and their family. Jim Brown was a gifted athlete…but also a cultural figure who helped promote change.”

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay also paid respect to Jim Brown with a post on Twitter.

Clips of Brown’s playing days surfaced on Twitter, and it’s always fun to go back and watch highlights of one of the best ever.

Another clip that will always be remembered is when LeBron James bowed down to Jim Brown for his work as a civil rights activist. One Cleveland legend to another.

Former NFL players also chimed in on Brown’s passing, including JJ Watt.

Jim Brown will be forever in shrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the NFL world is mourning the loss of a legend.