Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The NFL world lost an absolute legend when it was announced that Hall of Fame Cleveland Browns RB Jim Brown passed away at the age of 87.

Brown will be remembered as one of the best players of all time and even help the NFL rushing yards record for a long time before Walter Payton topped it. The NFL world immediately reacted to the news, and this is a tough loss for somebody that was always regarded as one of the best in the game.

We are heartbroken by the passing of the legendary Jim Brown. One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true pioneer and activist. Jim Brown’s legacy will live on forever. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/byBcZ0c7KG — NFL (@NFL) May 19, 2023

Jim Brown had a legendary NFL career 🧡 🏈 1957 ROTY

🏈 8x First-Team All NFL

🏈 9x Pro Bowler

🏈 1971 Hall of Fame Inductee

🏈 NFL Champion

🏈 3x NFL MVP pic.twitter.com/v4etZiTawj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 19, 2023

Jim Brown has passed away at the age of 87. RIP to one of the greatest to ever play the game🙏 pic.twitter.com/axA2iy06Fs — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 19, 2023

#Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown, the greatest running back of all time, has died at the age of 87. RIP Jim — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 19, 2023

Spirit of our living God, we ask that You receive Jim Brown at the gates with the warmest embrace. From the terrestrial, to the celestial, you are a pioneer who had the skill for biggest of stages, & the courage to fight for others to come along. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/RQBIaXuh8v — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 19, 2023

ESPN Cleveland responded with a video and put the caption as “The Greatest RB Ever.” To be honest, it’s hard to disagree with that statement.

The greatest RB ever. RIP Jim Brown. pic.twitter.com/ra8ImDj4ZL — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 19, 2023

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell penned a statement following the news of Brown’s passing:

Roger Goodell on the passing of Jim Brown. pic.twitter.com/rK34c3PcHG — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 19, 2023

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Monique and their family. Jim Brown was a gifted athlete…but also a cultural figure who helped promote change.”

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay also paid respect to Jim Brown with a post on Twitter.

Rest in peace, JIM BROWN. THE greatest ever. ❤️🙏🏈 pic.twitter.com/IkBN3wMKB5 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 19, 2023

Clips of Brown’s playing days surfaced on Twitter, and it’s always fun to go back and watch highlights of one of the best ever.

Never ever forget how dominant Jim Brown was. 💔 pic.twitter.com/9ovtd0vApj — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) May 19, 2023

Another clip that will always be remembered is when LeBron James bowed down to Jim Brown for his work as a civil rights activist. One Cleveland legend to another.

Will never forget this moment: LeBron bows to Jim Brown. pic.twitter.com/yxXfgp70mq — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) May 19, 2023

Former NFL players also chimed in on Brown’s passing, including JJ Watt.

An absolute legend. Rest in Peace Jim Brown. 🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 19, 2023

Just learning of the LEGENDARY Mr. Jim Brown’s passing. It was an honor to meet and speak with him over the years. His comments regarding my career are the only forms of validation that ever really mattered to me. 32 is THE GREATEST to EVER TOTE THE 🏈 Rest in Heaven JB!

🙏🏾😢 — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) May 19, 2023

RIP to the legend Jim Brown🙏🏿 It was cool as hell seeing him in the hallways and having conversations with him during my season in Cleveland! A leader and difference maker on and off the field! pic.twitter.com/flxT28vyYY — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) May 19, 2023

Jim Brown will be forever in shrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the NFL world is mourning the loss of a legend.