The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring players to round out the roster has not. Let’s see how the Cleveland Browns want to use their remaining leverage and capital in the trade market. Here we are going to look at the three best players that the Cleveland Browns can trade for to round out their 2023 roster.

Despite adding promising talent in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Browns have personnel matters to attend to as they aim to address needs and strengthen their depth for the upcoming season. General Manager Andrew Berry has acknowledged the existing gaps in their depth chart, but they can still acquire established players to contribute to their success. The Browns have the potential for a successful campaign if they perform as expected, but they must make wise decisions with their remaining resources in the face of important upcoming choices.

Let’s look at three players that the Browns can trade for.

With an abundance of capable running backs and limited touches available, the Atlanta Falcons face a dilemma. The addition of Bijan Robinson as the 2023 No. 8 overall pick and the return of Tyler Allgeier may significantly reduce Cordarrelle Patterson’s role. Keep in mind that Allgeier impressed with 1,000 rushing yards in his rookie season. While Patterson revived his career after joining the Falcons in 2021, it may be wise for the Falcons to explore trading him this offseason. With his impressive performance of nearly 2,000 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns in the past two years, he still holds considerable value.

We feel Cleveland should be an interesting destination, especially with Kareem Hunt no longer around. Despite being in his age-32 season, Patterson showcased his abilities by recording a career-high eight rushing touchdowns in just 13 games last year. Nevertheless, it is difficult to envision a scenario where the ten-year veteran receives enough opportunities to justify his $5.5 million cap hit for 2023. Again, this is where the Browns come into the picture. After opting not to retain Hunt, their primary pass-catching running back, the Browns have a clear need for a versatile threat like Patterson. Hunt contributed 2,847 scrimmage yards and 23 touchdowns over the last four years, making Patterson an appealing addition to round out Cleveland’s offense.

Joining forces with standout running back Nick Chubb, who is coming off a career-best 1,525 rushing yards, Patterson would provide a strong complement to the Browns’ backfield. Sure, Jerome Ford is also there, but he’s a relatively untested backup.

Cordarrelle Patterson for the history books‼️ 💨 His 9th career kickoff return TD is now the most in NFL history! (via @AtlantaFalcons)pic.twitter.com/XMTbGomOsj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 20, 2022

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

We’ve also heard that the Browns are still considering a potential trade for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Consider that the Browns have reportedly shifted their focus away from pursuing Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins. This could pave the way for a Jeudy trade that would send him to Cleveland.

Acquiring Jeudy could prove challenging for the Browns, given that they lack a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft due to the Deshaun Watson trade. Of course, Denver is seeking a first-round pick or at least a high second-round pick in exchange for Jeudy. Considering the Browns’ already limited supply of future draft picks, they need to weigh the decision carefully, even if the Broncos were to lower their asking price.

Another factor to consider is Jeudy’s contract status. He currently has a manageable $4.8 million cap hit for 2023, but his rookie deal includes a $13 million fifth-year option for 2024. If Jeudy performs like a true No. 1 receiver, the Browns would eventually need to pay him accordingly. However, this could pose challenges since Watson and Myles Garrett combined will earn a total of $71 million annually through 2026, with Watson carrying a hefty cap hit of nearly $64 million starting in 2024.

While looking to the draft for help in the passing game alongside Watson, Amari Cooper, and Elijah Moore carries some risks, it is the most cost-effective option.

3. Quez Watkins

Following a decent 2021 season under Nick Sirianni, where he recorded 43 catches for 647 yards, Quez Watkins failed to live up to expectations as the Philadelphia Eagles’ No. 3 wide receiver behind AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith during their Super Bowl run. His inconsistent hands and lack of production may prompt the active GM Howie Roseman to consider trading him before his contract year. This would save the team an immediate $2.7 million.

As the Eagles address their offseason needs, one area of focus could be upgrading the No. 3 wide receiver position to complement Brown and Smith in the offensive scheme. While Watkins initially seemed like a potential fit for this role, his underwhelming performance in the 2022 season raises doubts. Recall that he had just 33 receptions for 354 yards and three touchdowns.

However, Watkins still possesses untapped potential. A fresh start with a new team might benefit him. Given Watkins’ impressive speed, there may be teams in need of a player with his capabilities. The Browns could surely make use of more depth in their receiver room, and making a trade for Watkins could be an interesting option.