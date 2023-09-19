Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb is done for the remainder of Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it also appears that he's going to be sidelined for a long time after suffering a horrific injury in the first half of the contest. Chubb was trying to rush the ball into the Steelers end zone when he suffered the lower-body injury. He was carted off the field with a somber look on his face, indicating that his season could be in great jeopardy.

Immediately after witnessing Chubb go down with an injury, X (formerly Twitter) started to light up with reactions.

“Goddamnit there are few football players on earth who give me more joy than Nick Chubb. I'm sick for him,” Mina Kimes of ESPN posted.

Nick Chubb is the kind of player that fans love, players love, coaches love. Not just on the #Browns, either. He's all about football all the time and there's no questioning his dedication to the game. To see someone like that go down with such a tough injury is gutting. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 19, 2023

“I don’t root for specific teams, but I absolutely cheer for players and Nick Chubb is a family favorite in our house. Such a devastating injury. Hate it for him,” said Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

It's the same knee (left) that Chubb had completely reconstructed at Georgia — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 19, 2023

I get that we’re supposed to be unbiased impartial journalists. But Nick Chubb is everything football is supposed to be. The way he runs, the way he works, the teammate he is… I feel so deflated. And am praying for a miracle. #Browns 💔 — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 19, 2023

Chubb is easily one of the — if not the most — important players of the Browns. He has been carrying Cleveland's offense year after year. Even with the arrival of quarterback Deshaun Watson in Cleveland, the Browns continued to rely heavily on Nick Chubb until he suffered the injury. With Chubb likely to be sidelined for several games, the Browns will have to ask the healthy ones on the roster to step up and perhaps, with the team also potentially hitting the free-agent and trade markets in search of running back help.