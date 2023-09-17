The Cleveland Browns will visit Acrisure Stadium to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Browns-Steelers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 24-3 in Week 1. Somehow, they won this game despite sloppy conditions. Deshaun Watson went 16 for 29 with 154 yards passing with five rushes for 45 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Nick Chubb rushed 18 times for 106 yards while catching four passes for 21 yards. Elijah Moore caught three passes for 43 yards. Likewise, Amari Cooper had three receptions for 37 yards. Myles Garrett excelled on defense, with one sack and two tackles. Also, Grant Delpit had eight tackles.

The Steelers lost 30-7 to the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately, they fell behind early and could not catch up as the game got away. Kenny Pickett went 31 for 46 with 232 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Also, Najee Harris rushed six times for 31 yards. Allen Robinson II had five receptions on eight targets for 61 yards. Also, Diontae Johnson had three receptions on six targets for 48 yards. George Pickens added five catches for 36 yards.

The Steelers lead the all-time series 78-61-1. Additionally, they are 49-21 at home against the Browns. The teams split the series last season. However, the Steelers are 6-3-1 over the past 10 regular-season games against the Browns. The Steelers have also won 18 straight regular-season home games against the Browns.

Here are the Browns-Steelers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Steelers Odds

Cleveland Browns: -2.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 38.5 (-106)

Under: 38.5 (-114)

How to Watch Browns vs. Steelers Week 2

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:16 PM PT

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

The Browns must run the ball. Also, they must convert third-down opportunities. They were just 4 for 14 on third-down conversions last weekend. Therefore, it is critical they do better this week under the bright lights of Monday Night Football.

The Browns must also avoid turnovers. Additionally, they should cut down on the penalties. The Browns committed five last week. However, everything always goes back to the running game. Watson may be the quarterback that has to move the ball down the field. Yet, Chubb is the factor that can keep defenses honest. It will be even more challenging for the Browns since Cooper is questionable for the game.

Watson and Chubb may have to thrive without him. Furthermore, the quarterback must redeem himself. Watson went 19 for 29 with 230 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while rushing six times for 44 yards in the late-season loss to the Steelers. Meanwhile, Chubb rushed 12 times for 77 yards while catching five passes for 45 yards and a score. Garrett only had one sack. More concerning, the Browns allowed the Steelers to run all over them. Is the defense ready to handle another rushing attack?

The Browns will cover the spread if Watson can limit mistakes and find open receivers while setting up easier third-down attempts for Chubb. Also, the defense must force the Steelers into long third-down attempts by stopping the run.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

The Steelers want to wash away the memory of last weekend's game. Thus, expect them to come out firing on all cylinders in an effort to redeem themselves. They went 5 for 15 on third-down attempts. Also, they only had 41 rushing yards. The Steelers also committed two turnovers and had six penalties. Additionally, their shaky offensive line allowed five sacks. They lost the time of possession.

It all starts with Pickett. Ultimately, he went 13 for 29 with 195 yards and a touchdown in a miserable performance in the win over the Browns last season. But Harris rushed 23 times for 80 yards and a score to lead the team. Likewise, Pickens had three catches for 72 yards and a score. The Steelers may call for these two players to rise up again.

But the key to victory in this game starts with defense. Ultimately, they must stop Cleveland from running the ball. If the Steelers can stop Chubb and Watson from running the ball, it will force them to pass. Then, it can put Watson in some uncomfortable situations.

The Steelers will cover the spread if Pickett limits his mistakes and Harris can run the ball. Then, they must force the Browns into a one-dimensional offense.

Final Browns-Steelers Prediction & Pick

It is difficult to trust the Browns to in in a place that has been their house of horrors for 18 years, if you are not counting the lone playoff win. Therefore, the better bet is to take the Steelers to cover the spread and maybe even win this game.

Final Browns-Steelers Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers: +2.5 (-110)