The Cleveland Browns recently opened up the practice window for running back Nick Chubb, which means he'll slowly be making his return to the field. Though he practiced for the first time on Oct. 2, Chubb is still not sure when he'll play in the game, but he was honest about his rehab when talking to reporters.

“It felt good,” Chubb said. “I've been doing things on my own for a while now, so I've been used to everything I've done out there. It feels good.”

Chubb suffered a knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 and had to miss the remainder of the season. He had procedures to repair his medial capsule, meniscus, and MCL in late September and he had another to repair damage to his ACL in November.

The Browns will be cautious with Chubb, but there's no doubt when he hits the field, people will be looking for him to be the dominant running back that he's always been.

“I guess we'll all find out at the same time,” Chubb said when asked if he'll return to the form he was in prior to injury.

Nick Chubb making progress to return on the field for Browns

Nick Chubb says when he gets back on the field, he expects to play fast.

“Once you get out there and you're running around, it's like you're 8 years old again,” Chubb said. “It's like riding a bike. That's not something that's in my head. You can't control that. So, I'm going to go out there and play fast.”

The Browns have been needing that type of fast play on their team so far this season. Their offense ranks 26th in points per game and rushing yards per game. Jerome Ford has been holding down the fort for the running game, but adding Chubb back to the fold can do wonders for the team.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke about the return of Chubb and what he's seen from the running back through his rehab.

“With any guy that's working through injuries and rehabbing, you're always excited when they're back in pads and that type of thing,” Stefanski said. “Nick's been here every day, so he's not far from what we're doing and far from what we're thinking about. He's in every meeting. He's here very early, so this is just the next natural progression for him and for Nyheim and Mike.”

It may be a few weeks until Chubb returns, but there's a sense his time will be coming soon.