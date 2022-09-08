Nick Chubb sounds off on one key move Browns need to make in 2022 season

Barring any major move from now until their Week 1 opener, the Cleveland Browns will roll with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt atop their running back depth chart against the Carolina Panthers. Hunt did reportedly request a trade from the Browns last month, but the front office declined his request.

Over the early stages of the 2021 regular season, Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt opted to dish out a fair share of rush attempts to both Chubb and Hunt. However, Hunt’s calf and ankle injuries in the campaign forced Van Pelt to put an end to this game plan and rather call upon Chubb to be the lone feature back in the second half of the season.

Overall, Chubb hopes to see the Browns’ offensive coaching staff go back to its initial game plan from last season for the running back position.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, Chubb noted that he aspires to see Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski once again alternate between himself and Hunt at running back.

“I hope so,” Chubb said. “I hope to kind of go back and forth with Kareem, but that is Coach’s (Head Coach Kevin Stefanski) decision.

“We will be ready for whatever happens.”

Over the years, the Browns have strived to ease off Chubb’s hefty workload. For one, he played in all 16 regular season contests in the 2019 campaign and ended up taking part in 69 percent of snaps on offense in those games. Just last year, he saw his snap count total move to 53 percent, as the Browns often gave Chubb a breather by calling on either Hunt or D’Ernest Johnson to lead their rush offense in other crucial snaps.

It remains to be seen on the Browns’ firm plan for this position in their upcoming road clash with the Panthers.