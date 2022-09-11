The Cleveland Browns are fighting an uphill battle in the 2022 NFL season. After missing the playoffs in 2021, the front office went and traded for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. In theory, this move should’ve catapulted the team to the upper echelon of the NFL hierarchy. However, Watson’s suspension has put a damper on their season.

That doesn’t mean that the team isn’t going to go down without a fight, though. The Browns still have plenty of talent on the roster to compete without their star quarterback. One of these guys is running back Nick Chubb, who posted an epic hype video for Cleveland on his Instagram. (via Brad Stainbrook)

During the Browns’ tumultuous 2021 season, Nick Chubb was one of the lone bright spots on the roster. The Pro Bowl running back rushed for over a thousand yards last season, often carrying the team on his team. With Watson on the roster, the hope was the Chubb’s work rate would be preserved for the playoffs.

Now, the Browns will need to squeeze every last bit of Chubb’s production for them to make it to the playoffs. Watson will be serving an 11-game suspension for his multiple violations of the Player Conduct policies of the NFL. They need to try and be as competitive as possible in those games to buy time for Watson’s return.

This season has already been a disaster for the Browns before it has even started. Can they weather this storm and prove their doubters wrong? Or will they crumble under the pressure.