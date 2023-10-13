When the Cleveland Browns returned to the NFL in 1999 after a four-year hiatus following Art Modell's decision to move the franchise to Baltimore, fans of the team were hopeful that Tim Couch, the 1st pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, would be a stabilizing force for a franchise starting from the bottom. If he couldn't put together a Hall of Fame career like Browns legend Otto Graham, there was hope he would at least have the success of someone like Brian Sipe or Bernie Kosar.

Fast Forward 24 years later, and the Browns are now on starting quarterback number 36, per NBC Sports. With Deshaun Watson sidelined for the second consecutive game, it will be former XFL standout PJ Walker who is at the helm when the Browns face the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

Walker started the season as the presumed backup quarterback for the Chicago Bears, but he was released before the season started in favor of journeyman Nathan Peterman and undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent. This is all to say that the outlook for the Browns on Sunday is not that great.

PJ Walker steps in as the starter, replacing rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson who filled in for Deshaun Watson against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. Thompson-Robinson finished with only 121 yards and three touchdowns. The question now is, where does Walker rank among those 36 quarterbacks who have started a game for the Cleveland Browns since 1999. Can he be better than Bruce Gradkowski? Seneca Wallace? And who the hell are Thad Lewis and Connor Shaw?

Gotta get the duct tape and sharpie out! There's another new name to add to the infamous Browns quarterback jersey!