Dorian Thompson-Robinson knows his first start for the Browns didn't go well, but he promised to better in Week 11 against the Steelers

The Cleveland Browns were dealt some crushing news on Wednesday morning, as it was revealed Deshaun Watson would be undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery after leading Cleveland to a massive comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens. With Watson now on the sidelines for the rest of the year, Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been pegged as the team's starting quarterback for their Week 11 divisional matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thompson-Robinson had to fill in for Watson back in Week 4 against the Ravens after he was surprisingly ruled out moments before the game, and understandably struggled against one of the top defenses in the league (19/36, 121 YDS, 3 INT, 4 CAR, 24 YDS). The circumstances for making your first start in the NFL couldn't have been worse, and Thompson-Robinson promised to be better against the Steelers.

“Night and day. It’ll be a clear difference. Like I said, I finally got my feet wet. I know what to do. I know what to study when I go out there. When I’m on the sidelines, I know exactly where P.J.’s supposed to go with the ball. I know if P.J. doesn’t go in the right spot with the ball and I’m able to give him that feedback and things like that.” – Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cleveland.com

Browns will be hoping Dorian Thompson-Robinson is right

After a strong preseason, Thompson-Robinson was initially named the Browns backup behind Watson, but he was replaced by P.J. Walker after his rough outing against the Ravens. With Watson now out for the rest of the year, the Browns don't have as many reasons to not play Thompson-Robinson, and they will give him another shot under center in Week 11.

Expectations for the rookie passer should certainly be tempered, but this is a great shot for the Browns to see what they have in Thompson-Robinson. And who knows, if he's able to play well enough, maybe Cleveland will be able to keep themselves in what has been a tight divisional race out in the AFC North so far this season.