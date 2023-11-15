The Cleveland Browns surprisingly announced Dorian Thompson-Robinson as their starting quarterback after Deshaun Watson injury

The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that quarterback Deshaun Watson will be out for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury that will require surgery. He injured his shoulder early in the Browns' win over the Baltimore Ravens, and continued to play through pain the rest of the game.

The Browns then surprisingly revealed that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson would get the start for the Browns at quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11.

“Yeah, Dorian's going to start,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “It just felt like every week you're trying to make the best decisions you can for your team. I want to give him a week where he knows he's the starter and gets a full week of preparation,” via the Browns on X.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start on Sunday against the Steelers pic.twitter.com/t3CnHAkMVF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2023

When Watson was injured earlier this season, DTR got the first start against the Ravens in Week 4. Unfortunately, the game went disastrous for the former UCLA Bruins quarterback. He went 19-36 for 121 yards with three interceptions as the Browns lost 28-3.

However, going up against the Ravens defense is a tall test for anyone, especially a rookie making his first career start. In addition, DTR didn't find out until just before the game that he would start. As Stefanski suggests, more time to prepare could help the former Bruin in his second game. After all, DTR had one of the strongest preseason performances this year.

Still, the move is surprising. After Dorian Thompson-Robinson's debut, the Browns switched to playing P.J. Walker as the starter. In three starts, Walker helped the Browns to two wins, but only threw one touchdown against five interceptions. Cleveland may have won, but in reality his numbers weren't far above DTR's.