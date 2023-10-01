The Cleveland Browns have a big divisional matchup on their plate in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, but it looks like they are going to be shorthanded for this contest. After dealing with a shoulder injury throughout the week, Deshaun Watson will not be able to suit up for the Browns in their upcoming game, forcing Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center to fill in for him.

Via Ryan Fowler:

“Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is expected to start today for the Cleveland Browns, a source said.”

It had been known that Deshaun Watson was dealing with a shoulder injury throughout the week, but everyone around the Browns, including Watson himself, sounded confident that he would be able to play. Unfortunately, that is not the case, though, and it will force the rookie Thompson-Robinson into action for the first start of his career.

Thompson-Robinson was selected in the fifth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Browns, and impressed during his time on the field in preseason. The hope was that Thompson-Robinson could be developed over time behind Watson, but he will end up playing in a starting capacity for Cleveland far sooner than they were likely hoping he would.

The Browns were going to have their hands full with the Ravens to begin with, but picking up a win with Thompson-Robinson under center instead of Watson is going to be extremely tough. This is a massive blow for Cleveland ahead of a big early season matchup, and it will be worth seeing they are able to give Baltimore a run for their money despite having a rookie making the first start of his career at quarterback.