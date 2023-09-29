The latest Deshaun Watson injury update came right from the quarterback’s own mouth. Ahead of the Cleveland Browns Week 4 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, Watson is questionable with a shoulder injury. The QB was limited in practice Friday and also was spotted consulting with a trainer on the field. However, after his time on the field Friday, Watson delivered a four-word message that will fire up Browns fans.

After Friday’s practice, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot quoted Watson as telling the media, “I'm okay, I'll play” which is music to Browns fans’ ears.

#Browns Deshaun Watson tossed just 2 balls in early drills open to the media pic.twitter.com/oOlUIssuw0 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 29, 2023

The Browns’ Week 4 tilt against the Ravens is huge for several reasons, and having the starting quarterback in the lineup is crucial. The Browns, Ravens, and Pittsburgh Steelers are currently locked in a three-way tie at the top of the AFC North. The winner of this game will get a major leg up in the division.

Also, the Browns head to their bye week in Week 5, so getting a win before the break would be great for the team’s psyche.

Even before the Deshaun Watson injury update, the QB struggled in the team’s first two games this season. He threw 154 and 235 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions, and a completion percentage of just 55% through those two contests — a win over the Cincinnati Bengals and a loss to the Steelers.

In Week 3, Watson turned it on, though, and looked more like his old self. In a win over the Tennessee Titans, the QB was 27-of-33 (81.8%) for 289 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Heading into the bye week with a win is important for the Browns for one more reason as well. When they come back from the break, they host one of the best teams in the NFL right now, the (currently) undefeated San Francisco 49ers.