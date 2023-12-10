The Cleveland Browns are signing one of their best defensive players to a contract extension. Grant Delpit is staying with the team.

The Cleveland Browns are holding on to one of their best defensive players. The Browns signed safety Grant Delpit to a contract extension, per 247 Sports. Terms of the deal were not available immediately.

Delpit is having a powerful campaign for the Browns, leading the team in tackles. Delpit has 74 stops on the season, including two games with 10 stops each against the Arizona Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts. That's more tackles than he had his entire first playing season in 2021, and nearing the total of stops he had in 2022. Delpit also has an interception and a fumble recovery on the season, along with three passes defended.

Delpit has played his entire NFL career with the Browns. He was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, as the 44th overall pick. He missed his rookie season due to an Achilles injury. Delpit played his college football at LSU and won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2019, given to the nation's best defensive back. He was also a two-time consensus All-American at LSU.

The Browns need Delpit in the secondary, as he's started all 12 games for the team. The Browns are 7-5 on the season, but dropped the last two games, both on the road. The team is looking to make a run to the playoffs and are two games out of first place in the AFC North standings. The Browns next play the Jacksonville Jaguars in a home game on Sunday.

The Browns and Jaguars kick off at 1:00 Eastern Sunday. The Jaguars are 8-4 coming into the game.