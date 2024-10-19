Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is the latest player to become a victim of a fine from the NFL. Following the team's Week 6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Owusu-Koramoah received a $20,900 bill from the league.

Owusu-Koramoah was fined for “unnecessary roughness” on a routine tackle of quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second quarter, Tom Pelissero reported. The linebacker stopped Hurts for a one-yard loss but led with the crown of his helmet as his first point of contact to ignite the fine.

Per Pelissero, the NFL is focusing on hits that stem from the crown of the helmet regardless of the hit's impact. The NFL Network reporter also noted that Eagles running back Saquon Barkley received a similar fine for ducking his head into a hit at the end of his run in the first quarter. Barkley's fine was more than twice the amount of Owusu-Koramoah's.

Owusu-Koramoah has 47 tackles on the year for the Browns in 2024 which currently leads the team by a wide margin. The fourth-year Notre Dame product is joined in the linebacking corps by Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush, though the former is struggling with injuries early in the year.

The fine was a rarity for the 24-year-old, who has otherwise remained in line throughout his career. Before the season began, Owusu-Koramoah signed a three-year, $39 million extension through the 2027 season.

Browns look to snap four-fight skid against Bengals

In their first game since trading star receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, the Browns will look to end a four-fight losing streak against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7. The Bengals are coming off just their second win of the season in Week 6, a 17-7 nod over the New York Giants.

The Browns' lone win of the season came in Week 2 when they topped the Jacksonville Jaguars in a low-scoring affair. The team's 18-13 win marked the most points they scored in a single game of the year.

Despite their porous record, the Browns' defense — led by Owusu-Koramoah — has thrived for most of the year. Cleveland has held four of their six opponents to 21 points or less and has just struggled to reach the end zone on offense. They figure to have their hands full with the Bengals' explosive offense despite Cincinnati only posting 17 points in Week 6.