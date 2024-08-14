The Cleveland Browns have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL. Cleveland has a star-studded defensive unit that is known for relentlessly getting after the opposing QB. The Browns just locked up one of their young studs to a contract extension that will keep him in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport, the Browns have agreed to terms on a contract extension with Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The linebacker affectionately known as JOK gets a three-year deal worth up to $39 million with $25 million guaranteed.

The 24-year-old was in the final year of his rookie contract. He is now set to stay in Cleveland through the 2027 season.

JOK had a breakout season in 2023. He logged 101 total tackles, three and a half sacks, one forced fumble, six passes defensed, and two interceptions in the regular season. JOK finally flashed the do-it-all skills over a full NFL season, something that Cleveland always knew he had in him.

The Browns are getting a great deal on JOK's contract. They will keep a highly-talented former Pro Bowler on the roster for his best years in the NFL for a modest price. The average annual value on his new contract is $13 million, which puts him in the same range as players like Patrick Queen and Matt Milano. However, JOK is younger than either of those players and arguably has more upside.

He will join linebackers Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush in the Browns starting lineup in 2024.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski drops injury update on QB DeShaun Watson

The Browns defense is in good shape, but they'll need a healthy QB to compete in 2024. That's where DeShaun Watson comes in.

Earlier this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gave an update on the health of the team's controversial QB. He dropped the update on the heels of the team's joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings this week.

“Browns QB Deshaun Watson won’t play in the second preseason game vs. the Vikings, so joint practices could be the most extensive action he gets against an opposing team before Week 1,” ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Thankfully, it appears that Watson's health is trending in the right direction.

“…Watson has been cleared for full contact, Kevin Stefanski said. Watson will get the ‘vast majority' of reps in joint practices with the Vikings,” reported Oyefusi.

He dealt with a shoulder rotator cuff tear and a shoulder scapula fracture during the 2023 season.

We can't wait to watch the Browns return to the gridiron later this fall.