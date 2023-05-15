The 2023 NFL schedule is now out, and although we already knew the opponents for the Cleveland Browns, we now know when and where they will be playing each game this season. With coach Kevin Stefanski at the helm and Deshaun Watson leading the way, the Browns should contend in the AFC once again. The goal is for the Browns to make it to the playoffs and go as far as they can. Here are all 17 games for the Browns in 2023 with predictions.

Here we are going to give our game-by-game predictions for the Browns after the 2023 NFL Schedule release.

The Browns’ 2023 season kicks off with a home game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the two-time defending division champions. This is followed by a Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. The Browns then return home to face the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens, before their bye week in Week 5, which is the earliest possible. The Browns will have played all three division opponents and one of their easier games before the bye week.

Additionally, three out of the four pre-bye week games are at home, with only one trip to Pittsburgh, which is a total of 134 miles away. A strong start in the early division games will set the tone for the remainder of the Browns’ 2023 season. A 2-2 start, at the very least, is preferable to avoid tough questions during the bye week. The bye week is considered an ideal time to make significant adjustments to the team’s strategy.

Now let’s look at our game-by-game predictions for the Browns for 2023.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Browns face the Bengals, who have been successful in the AFC North. The Browns have a poor history in Week 1 games, winning just one in the last 10 seasons. This will be a loss, 17-10.

Week 2: Monday, Sept. 18 at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Browns play the Steelers for the second divisional game. Browns fans should expect to secure their first win by controlling the Steelers’ offense and the defense stepping up. This should be a W, 14-10.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. Tennessee Titans

Tough game against the Titans here. It’s difficult to predict without knowing Tennessee’s starting QB, too. Still, the Titans will likely struggle this season. This defensive game will keep the pressure off Watson. We predict a win for the Browns, 21-13.

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens

This should be an exciting match between Watson and Lamar Jackson. Both teams should also have improved offenses. This will be a close game with the Ravens coming out on top, 24-21.

Week 5: BYE

Rest up, Browns fans. At this point, our team is 2-2 and still in contention in the AFC.

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. San Francisco 49ers

We expect a gritty defensive game between the Browns and the 49ers with flashes of offensive brilliance. Ultimately, Kyle Shanahan’s coaching will edge out Kevin Stefanski’s. The Niners will win a close one, 17-14.

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 at Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have improved, but the Browns’ offense will dominate. Anthony Richardson will learn from Deshaun Watson in a big way. The Browns should prevail, 17-10.

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29 at Seattle Seahawks

The Browns will struggle to contain Seattle’s versatile offense but will win a close game. The Seahawks defense has improved, but Cleveland takes an early lead and holds on to win, 24-20.

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Browns will win handily against a Cardinals team with many uncertainties. We expect a promising win streak to continue for the Browns. Cleveland wins convincingly here, 28-14.

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 at Baltimore Ravens

Watson and the Browns seek revenge and win a close game. The key to success will be sacking Lamar Jackson, which the Browns’ front seven will do. Browns win in a high-scoring affair, 35-31.

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Browns should sweep the Steelers for the first time in over 30 years. Cleveland’s defense dominates again in a hard-earned win, 14-10.

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26 at Denver Broncos

The Browns will lose here, 17-14. This would end their winning streak. We expect Russell Wilson to outplay Watson in this one.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 at Los Angeles Rams

The Browns should win, 21-10. They will bounce back from their loss to Denver the previous week.

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Browns should win a tight home game in a shootout, 34-30. Watson and Trevor Lawrence will be dueling each other like crazy.

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17 vs. Chicago Bears

Watson leads Cleveland to another win, 21-17. This is despite the Bears building around Justin Fields and the latter possibly outplaying Watson.

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24 at Houston Texans

The Browns will win easily here, 28-14. This should be Watson’s second dominant performance against his former team.

Week 17: Thursday, Dec. 28 vs. New York Jets

Cleveland should give a tough stand but will fall short, 30-27. The Jets’ offense will come through in the end behind Aaron Rodgers.

Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 7 at Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have Joe Burrow, but the Browns have historically had their number. Cleveland will win this divisional game, 24-21, with Watson at an elite level to stay in the AFC playoff race. As such, their season series will get split. Also, at this point, Burrow & Co. will likely rest up for the postseason.