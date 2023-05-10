Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Cleveland Browns have high expectations coming into the 2023 season, with the highest firmly atop the shoulders of Deshaun Watson. With such an important season ahead of him, the Browns quarterback invited his offensive teammates to join him at a tropical location for scenic practices and bonding, reports Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

It is a smart move by Watson, as anything to improve on last year’s abysmal performance will pay dividends. Coming off of suspension, Watson didn’t start until Week 13 against his former team in the Houston Texans, and he had a less than stellar performance. Much of the same continued for the rest of the 2022 campaign, as he simply looked like a football player who had been off of the gridiron for multiple years.

Building chemistry before the season starts will be huge, as Watson wasn’t able to join the team until his suspension was over in 2022. With a full offseason under his belt and a work vacation with his teammates, his preparation is much stronger for 2023.

All of that being said, the expectations will now rise with the practice time he has been given. The Browns are loaded with talent on offense and ample time to build a rapport should make them a formidable unit with Watson at the helm.

Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and David Njoku are all very solid playmakers; they can all put up strong production if Deshaun Watson is playing like the caliber quarterback he once displayed. If the tropical getaway can help the Browns build the offense they envision, expect to see many more of them in off-seasons to come.