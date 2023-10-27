The Cleveland Browns defeated the Indianapolis Colts in a 39-38 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 7.

The Browns combined for 150 rushing yards during the road win. Running back Jerome Ford recorded 74 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 11 carries. Running back Kareem Hunt added two rushing touchdowns. Quarterback PJ Walker ended the game with 178 passing yards and one interception.

The Browns will face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Week 8. The Seahawks prevailed in a 20-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 22. Quarterback Geno Smith threw for 219 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Running back Kenneth Walker added 105 rushing yards on 26 carries. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks led the Seahawks defense with three tackles for loss. He added nine tackles, one pass deflection, one quarterback hit and 0.5 sacks.

What are some bold predictions for the Browns when they face the Seahawks on Sunday?

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

The Browns receiving core will earn at least 250 receiving yards

Cleveland gained a total of 183 receiving yards during their Week 7 win. Receiver Elijah Moore and tight end David Njoku combined for 113 receiving yards on nine receptions. The Browns have garnered just over 1,170 receiving yards during the 2023 NFL season, putting them behind the Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers for 31st in the NFL, according to NFL.com.

Receiver Amari Cooper leads the Browns roster with 389 receiving yards. The Seahawks allowed 150 receiving yards during their matchup against the Cardinals in Week 7. Arizona ranks 24th in the league with 1,365 receiving yards this season. The Browns will face a secondary that features cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who leads the Seahawks in pass deflections with eight.

“Yeah, you got some good players in the secondary, players that we have our attention on, for sure,” Cooper said on Thursday, via a Browns transcript. “But as long as we go out there and do our job, we'll be fine. But they're playing really good football.”

The Browns defense will record at least three sacks

The Browns finished last week's victory with four sacks, five tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. Defensive end Myles Garrett led Cleveland's defense with two sacks. He added nine tackles, two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.

“No, we were joking about it yesterday,” Browns cornerback Greg Newsome said, via a Monday Browns transcript. “We had grabbed some food after the game. I was like, ‘That's why you get paid the big bucks.'

“But nah, man, he's amazing. I said it before, he's the best defensive player in the league, and he's going to go down as one of the greatest defensive players to ever play the game. So glad to have him on our team. And a guy like that was able to make so many plays for us out there and bail us out a few times. So, it's just amazing to have him on our team.”

The Browns have garnered 19 sacks this season, putting them on pace with the Steelers, Bengals and Minnesota Vikings. The Browns defense recorded four sacks in their win at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Seahawks have allowed a total of 13 sacks. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was sacked twice during Seattle's win over Arizona.

The Browns will win by a one-touchdown margin

The Browns must find ways to extend their two-game winning streak when they take to Lumen Field. Cleveland started its season with a 2-2 record before claiming crucial victories over the Colts and San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks earned their fourth win of the season over the Cardinals after winning over the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants. The Browns must continue their excellence on defense to take a potential victory over the Seahawks on Sunday. Cleveland ranks first in the league with 895 passing yards allowed and fifth with 563 rushing yards allowed.

“Four-win football team just like us at Seattle, a place I've been before,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday, via a transcript from the Browns. “We've coached in games there before. It's a great, great atmosphere in our league. It's a challenge dealing with that crowd noise and it's a good football team. It's a Pete Carroll football team so you know they're well coached, play with great energy.

“Offensively, I think they're doing a really nice job. Geno (Smith) does a really good job in Coach (Shane) Waldron's offense. He's taking care of the ball, they run it really well. I think (Kenneth) Walker is a really, really talented running back. We've seen some good ones so far and he's right up there. He makes you miss at an incredible rate. Good tight end, very good wide receivers, a ton of keepers, boots and play action so you have to be on point.”