Jimmy Garoppolo trade to Browns gets cold water dumped all over it

Jimmy Garoppolo has recently been linked to the Cleveland Browns. He’s been mentioned in trade rumors all offseason long but nothing has come to fruition. However, many felt as if Cleveland would be interested in the San Francisco 49ers’ QB because of Deshaun Watson. Watson was originally handed a 6-game suspension, but the NFL is appealing and looking to increase the suspension length. But NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared a contrasting update on the Jimmy Garoppolo-Browns trade rumors, per Pat McAfee.

“But to answer your question about Jimmy G and the Browns,” Rapoport said to McAfee. “I’ve seen some reports. I just don’t get the sense that the Browns are that interested. I just don’t. I mean, they signed Jacoby Brissett for a reason. If they trade for Jimmy G, it’s 20-plus more million dollars. Not that money is the biggest concern… I’ve checked with everyone, maybe something will surprise me, I just do not get the sense that there is that much interest.”

This is great news for Jacoby Brissett. If the Browns, who have postseason aspirations, don’t attempt to acquire Garoppolo it suggests that they trust Brissett. Although Jimmy Garoppolo may represent an upgrade, one has to realistically wonder how much of an upgrade that truly would be. Jimmy G isn’t a superstar by any means. So the Browns might just stick with Brissett as Deshaun Watson’s replacement.

Rapoport’s report doesn’t eliminate the chance of the Browns trading for Garoppolo. Put it will likely quiet the trade rumors.