Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will have to wait a bit longer to be “Born to Run.”

A new social media post from Springsteen's official accounts revealed that the legendary singer is still recovering from peptic ulcer disease. Initially, the September dates of his current tour with The E Street Band were postponed. Now, all of the remaining 2023 dates will be postponed until 2024.

“Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice,” the post read. “With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.”

This includes all of the September dates previously postponed. The post also added that when the new dates for Springsteen and The E Street Band are announced, those that can't attend who purchased their tickets through “official ticketing companies” will have 30 days to request a refund.

“All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates,” the post concluded.

The Boss himself chimed in, saying, “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year.”

While surely annoying for those who bought tickets, this is a smart move for Springsteen and The E Street Band. Springsteen is no spring chicken, he just turned 74, and is still putting on a two-plus hour show.