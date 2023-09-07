Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are putting a “[Tenth Avenue] Freeze-Out” on their current tour.

On September 6, Springsteen's social media accounts posted a statement revealing that all of his September shows have been postponed.

“Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023,” the statement read. “Beginning with tomorrow's [September 7] show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY.”

The statement revealed that Springsteen is currently being treated for “symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.”

Springsteen himself commented on the postponement announcement. “Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we're looking forward to more great times,” he said.

“We'll be back soon,” Springsteen promised.

Bruce Springsteen's current tour is his first after The Boss' Broadway residency. The tour kicked off on February 1 in Tampa, Florida and went across U.S. arenas through April 14. They then went across Europe for the summer before returning to the U.S., playing a variety of stadiums and ballparks. As Springsteen mentioned, the Philadelphia shows at Citizens Bank Park were postponed and rescheduled for August 21 and 23 2024.

The current tour will likely add even more dates into 2024 for the postponed September shows. As of now, the two rescheduled Philly shows are the only ones on the itinerary, but with Springsteen traveling across Canada and more of the U.S. throughout the rest of 2023, he won't have many options but to play the postponed September shows in 2024. Hopefully, The Boss is okay and the treatements go well.