Brad Marchand has long been one of the top agitators in the NHL. He is known for his tendencies to get under the skin of his opponents with his ability to deliver a well-timed verbal shot or physical jab. The 36-year-old Bruins captain has been a frequent guest when TNT televises a Bruins game and he took on that role Friday prior to Boston's appearance in the Black Friday home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette has become that network's lightning rod for creative and controversial opinions, and he is clearly known for his colorful on-air demeanor. Bissonnette and Marchand have stirred it up in the past, and they went at it again in Friday's pregame interview.

Bissonnette tried to get under Marchand's skin by asking the Bruins leader if he had undergone a hair transplant in the offseason because he appeared to have more hair than he did last season. That turned out to be just the opportunity Marchand needed to fire back at Bissonnette.

The feisty Bruins left wing explained that he had other motivations. “I just try to look like those guys that beat the wheels off you the other night,” Marchand said with a knowing smile on his face.

Marchand's remarks were viewed as a one-punch knockout by the rest of the TNT studio crew. They roared their approval and host Liam McHugh seemed to enjoy Bissonnette getting his comeuppance from Marchand.

Bissonnette involved in restaurant fracas earlier

Marchand made reference to a well-publicized fight Bissonnette had been in Sunday night while dining at a Scottsdale, Arizona restaurant.

The former NHL enforcer claimed that he intervened in a disturbance between a group of patrons and the eatery's manager. He saw a member of the group grab the manager and he attempted to stop the disturbance.

Bissonnette said he told the combatants to back off or they would have a problem with him, and that led to punches being thrown.

After the incident, Bissonnette said he was kicked in the head three times and took several punches. He also landed several shots of his own while battling against multiple combatants.

Police later arrested six of the men involved in the disturbance. They were charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

Marchand and most of the hockey world know about the incident. The Bruins agitator in chief was happy to put his verbal skills on display. He delivered a sharp needle to the colorful TNT analyst.