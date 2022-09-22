Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara finally called it a career on Tuesday after 25 seasons in the NHL. His retirement has led to many tributes from around the hockey world, including from fellow Bruins legends in their own right.

Former NHL defenseman Ray Bourque gave his perspective on Chara’s amazing career on Wednesday with NHL.com. Bourque used one word to sum up everything about the retiring defenseman: legendary.

“‘Z’s’ entry into the League and his exit out of the League are both amazing,” said Bourque on Wednesday. “What Z became, what he made himself as a player with hard work, dedication and passion … his work ethic, his training, his attitude are all amazing. They’re legendary.”

Bourque certainly knows what it’s like to wear a Bruins sweater. His run as captain from 1985 to 2000 is the longest in franchise history. The legendary blueliner won the Norris Trophy five times as the best defenseman in the league. And he holds numerous team and league records to his name to this day.

“It’s been great getting to know what Z was all about in Boston, having a certain relationship with him,” said Bourque, who mentioned the two share a bond.

“We’ve always stayed in contact. I’ve always checked in with him and congratulated him on his accomplishments. He’d reach out to me every once in a while too. It’s a special bond when you play here in Boston,” Bourque said.

Chara captained the Bruins from 2006 to 2020, winning the Stanley Cup in 20011 and the Norris Trophy in 2009. Boston signed Chara to a one-day contract, allowing him to retire with the team he won the Cup with.

“Big Z” joined Boston ahead of the 2006-07 season after a five-year stint with the Ottawa Senators. The Bruins legend began his career with the New York Islanders and played his last full season with the team.